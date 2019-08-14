Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 10,400 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 101.0% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 67,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 33,736 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 71,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 35,796 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 106.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 102.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Planning raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Professional Planning now owns 34,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIN. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.