Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,100 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 300,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.39 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.49.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $105,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $629,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,200 shares of company stock valued at $742,192. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

