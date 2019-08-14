Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 159.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at $216,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,830.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Regal Beloit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.80.

NYSE RBC opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $873.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

