VisionX Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, VisionX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. VisionX has a market cap of $705,165.00 and approximately $53,854.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VisionX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00268849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.01390432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022496 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00093142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000465 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org.

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

