Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Given a $5.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) has been assigned a $5.00 price target by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

