Visteon (NYSE:VC) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.33 and last traded at $63.21, 381,783 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 632,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research set a $85.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

In other Visteon news, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $107,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Manzo purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.76 per share, with a total value of $195,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Visteon by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Visteon by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Visteon by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

