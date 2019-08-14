Voit & Company LLC Decreases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Voit & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Crown by 12.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown by 16.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Crown by 19.5% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Crown by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price objective on Crown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $679,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $66.05. The company had a trading volume of 62,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $68.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

