Voit & Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Voit & Company LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 2.1% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $544,715,000 after buying an additional 1,217,986 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

NYSE GM traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 2,533,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,936,818. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $41.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

