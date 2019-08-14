VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Announces Earnings Results

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. VolitionRX has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

In related news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes acquired 70,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $213,607.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRX stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

