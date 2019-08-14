Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 114.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 27.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Argus set a $152.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.44.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $236,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,468.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total value of $180,402.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,553.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,033 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

