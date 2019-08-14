W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Major Shareholder Buys $12,563,248.32 in Stock

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 acquired 198,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,563,248.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

North Latitude Fund Lp 40 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, North Latitude Fund Lp 40 acquired 24,703 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,471.73.

Shares of NYSE GRA traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.11. 546,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,115. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $513.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 85.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

GRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

