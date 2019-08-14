Wabi Tops 1-Day Volume of $88,096.00 (WABI)

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. Wabi has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wabi has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Wabi token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00270915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.60 or 0.01360741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00096242 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Wabi

Wabi’s genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. Wabi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico. Wabi’s official website is wacoin.io. The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken. Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wabi Token Trading

Wabi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wabi using one of the exchanges listed above.

