Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Waddell & Reed Financial stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.34. 1,109,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,422,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 43,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $23,393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.