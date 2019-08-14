Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,285 Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $118,168,000. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $101,586,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,437,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,852,000 after purchasing an additional 304,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,756,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 413,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.31. The stock had a trading volume of 251,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.83. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $172.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.74.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $99,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,745.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $1,010,795 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

