Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,327 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,247,000 after purchasing an additional 904,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,607,000 after purchasing an additional 203,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,111,000 after purchasing an additional 362,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,782,000 after purchasing an additional 228,830 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.55.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,530,448.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,017,809.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,887.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $4,892,878. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,919. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

