Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,245,862,000 after buying an additional 8,176,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,011,000 after buying an additional 1,260,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after buying an additional 1,697,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,765,000 after buying an additional 3,935,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,546,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,177,000 after buying an additional 311,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

