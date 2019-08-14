Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,846,000 after buying an additional 385,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $3,072,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,290,515.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,585,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,787 shares of company stock worth $10,945,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45. The company has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.22. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $164.25 and a one year high of $217.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.