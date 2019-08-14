Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.06. 2,438,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $306.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $425,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares in the company, valued at $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

