Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $115.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $115.00 price target by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.94. 5,354,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,492,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.38. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.