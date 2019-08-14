Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $1,717,527,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,459,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,562,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,113,000 after purchasing an additional 660,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,998,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $228.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

In other news, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,443,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,065,079.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $1,519,687.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,879,778. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

