Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $245,000. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 36,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 229.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $7.07 on Wednesday, hitting $370.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,347. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $381.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.