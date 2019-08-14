Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $26,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,196. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.09. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,878 shares of company stock worth $11,313,386. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

