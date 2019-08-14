Washington Trust Bank Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $344.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.32.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

