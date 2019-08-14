Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ WSTG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 8,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $97,404.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $113,759.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

