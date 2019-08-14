WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $21.00, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.