Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of LL stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $288.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, insider Charles E. Tyson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,875.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Knowles purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 467.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

