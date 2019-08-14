Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,400 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRTN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

In related news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $76,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.35. 14,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.27. Triton International Ltd has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $39.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.02%.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point set a $38.00 price objective on Triton International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triton International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.