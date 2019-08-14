Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,698,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,702.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 474,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after purchasing an additional 470,781 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,865.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 437,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 433,526 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,905,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.98. 11,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,600. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $119.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.05.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

