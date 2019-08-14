Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,459,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,899,000 after buying an additional 1,805,597 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,184,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,041,000 after purchasing an additional 154,242 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,142,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,073,000 after purchasing an additional 647,986 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 822,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,317,000 after purchasing an additional 182,174 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,800,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.38. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $126.95.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

