Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 165.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,673. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $130.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

