Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,159 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,659 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $657,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 9.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 14.2% in the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 594,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,056 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,936,818. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

