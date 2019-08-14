Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 244,615 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,615 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.15% of Marathon Oil worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,557,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 515,951 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 191,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 3,278,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,504,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.