Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 437,669 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 437,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,827,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 179,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 63,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 133,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 37.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

