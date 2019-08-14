Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $29,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,683,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,506,000 after acquiring an additional 619,258 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,243,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,859,000 after acquiring an additional 452,123 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,848,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,414,000 after purchasing an additional 686,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,670,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,702,000 after purchasing an additional 372,055 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $4,227,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,945,831.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. 1,607,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,782. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.40.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.