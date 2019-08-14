Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $24.65 Million Stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,372 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $24,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,209.2% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. 48,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

