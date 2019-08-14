Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 63,839 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,839 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.25% of Comerica worth $28,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 166.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,581,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,960,000 after purchasing an additional 76,845 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 15.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,477,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,365,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $235,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMA traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. 653,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,177. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $100.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $75.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.05.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

