Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 51,399 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,399 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.63% of Argo Group worth $15,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $841,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000.

In other news, insider Kevin James Rehnberg sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $457,897.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Nealon sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $88,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ARGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.12 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Shares of ARGO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.68. 18,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,030. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $78.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.29.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.43 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

