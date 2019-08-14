Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 80,286 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,286 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.14% of McKesson worth $34,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in McKesson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in McKesson by 27.0% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.76. The company had a trading volume of 416,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,337. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

In related news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $186,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,974.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,704 shares of company stock worth $625,131. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.