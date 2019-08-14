Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Has $388,000 Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,404 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for approximately 0.1% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

In other news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger H. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.84, for a total transaction of $293,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,830,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.97. 6,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

