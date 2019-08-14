Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Reduces Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,827 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 2.7% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth $1,646,000. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $102.97. The stock had a trading volume of 621,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,639. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.18. The company has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $3,332,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 523,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,840 shares of company stock worth $11,257,532 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

