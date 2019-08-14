Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) a $25.00 Price Target

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) received a $25.00 target price from stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

NYSE PBFX traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 125,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $82.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.73 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 50.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth $54,080,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 975.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 998,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after buying an additional 905,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 17.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after buying an additional 122,303 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 37.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 532,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after buying an additional 145,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 28.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 63,147 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

