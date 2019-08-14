Western Areas (ASX:WSA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.41. Western Areas shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 2,228,612 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79.

About Western Areas (ASX:WSA)

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates in Australia. The company develops high grade nickel mines; and explores for nickel sulphides and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

