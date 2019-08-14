Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.60

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and traded as low as $11.75. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 600 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,866,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after buying an additional 78,697 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 340,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,530,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after buying an additional 61,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 240,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

