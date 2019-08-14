Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 41,206 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,568,000 after acquiring an additional 370,154 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,311,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,795,000 after acquiring an additional 215,450 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,999,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,332,000 after acquiring an additional 62,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,796,000 after acquiring an additional 191,205 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,948. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

