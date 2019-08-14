Westpac Banking Corp Buys 9,863 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,756,000 after buying an additional 694,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celanese by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,634,000 after buying an additional 323,714 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Celanese by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after buying an additional 171,049 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Celanese by 202.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 167,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $122.00 target price on Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

NYSE:CE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.40. 245,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $82.91 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

