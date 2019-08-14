Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,389 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 87.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,398 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $21,207,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 64.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 302,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 119,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upgraded Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,410. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

