Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.98 Million Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,552 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $29.39.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.54%.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.