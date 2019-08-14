Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 6,929 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,091,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,704,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after buying an additional 54,486 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,911,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,067,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $105.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

