Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,018 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Kroger worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kroger to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Pivotal Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.61.

In other news, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $330,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KR traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,642. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

