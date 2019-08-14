Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,259 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,846 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 132.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,490,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,302 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $77,259,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Charles Schwab by 31.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,885,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 101.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,077,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point set a $45.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.53. 542,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,810,623. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $191,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.